Ossiam Lowers Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Ossiam lessened its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,975 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 36,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 27,048 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 71,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,778,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,609,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

