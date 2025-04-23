Townsquare Capital LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,234,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBP opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

