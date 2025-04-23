Townsquare Capital LLC Takes Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 29.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,360 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in IonQ by 1,348.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE:IONQ opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 2.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IONQ

Insider Activity

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $29,828.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 592,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,563,438. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 11,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 944,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,539,550.70. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.