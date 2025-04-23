Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Bausch + Lomb has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Bausch + Lomb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bausch + Lomb to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance
Shares of BLCO stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Bausch + Lomb Company Profile
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.
