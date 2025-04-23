Mitsubishi Electric (MIELY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $1,438.49 billion for the quarter.
Mitsubishi Electric Trading Up 1.5 %
MIELY stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.53.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
