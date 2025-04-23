Mitsubishi Electric (MIELY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $1,438.49 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

MIELY stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, Semiconductor and Device, and Others segments. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

