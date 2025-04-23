Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Update

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 646,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Fortis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,722,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,656,000 after purchasing an additional 364,391 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,425,000 after buying an additional 173,226 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,148,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,614,000 after buying an additional 329,767 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Fortis by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,218,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,068,000 after acquiring an additional 612,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Fortis by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,443,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,394 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90. Fortis has a 52 week low of $38.15 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Fortis had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4324 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

