Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Up 19.4% in March

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emeren Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Emeren Group Stock Up 0.9 %

SOL stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Emeren Group has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.31). Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emeren Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emeren Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emeren Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Emeren Group during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Emeren Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Emeren Group by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 792,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 165,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,847,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 486,063 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emeren Group Company Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

