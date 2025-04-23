Short Interest in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Increases By 19.2%

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 897,400 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GABC stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.61. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 23.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.13%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,557.70. The trade was a 22.88 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,090 shares of company stock valued at $42,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2,933.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on German American Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

