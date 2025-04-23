Short Interest in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Increases By 19.2%

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 897,400 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GABC stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.61. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 23.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,557.70. The trade was a 22.88 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,090 shares of company stock valued at $42,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2,933.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on German American Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

