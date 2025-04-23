Herbalife (HLF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Herbalife has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

Herbalife Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE HLF opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 5,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,125. This represents a 3.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. DA Davidson upgraded Herbalife from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.00.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Stories

