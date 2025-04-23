Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.60. The trade was a 51.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798 in the last 90 days. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

