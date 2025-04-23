Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Up 19.0% in March

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDL

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Shares of BDL stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.68. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.