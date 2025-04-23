Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.44.

Coursera stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $46,363.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,211.38. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 959.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Coursera by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

