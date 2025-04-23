Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of TNL stock opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at $129,121.20. This trade represents a 69.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 408,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,070,221.96. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

