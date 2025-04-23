36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Receives “Sell (E+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

36Kr Trading Up 5.9 %

KRKR opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63. 36Kr has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

Get 36Kr alerts:

36Kr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.