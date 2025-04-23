Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RNG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on RingCentral from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE RNG opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 123,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $3,528,873.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,740 shares in the company, valued at $12,701,774.40. This represents a 21.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John H. Marlow sold 22,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $662,254.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 348,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,046,623.18. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,279. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $178,000. 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in RingCentral by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

