Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Kohl’s Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $752.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

