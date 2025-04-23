Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $1,030.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $1,040.00 to $1,030.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,004.94.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $791.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $841.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $896.22. Equinix has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.34, for a total value of $2,280,600.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,677,754.68. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 3,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.04, for a total value of $3,309,240.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,412,197.52. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,040 shares of company stock worth $6,547,068. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

