Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Guggenheim

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.99.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.2 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.