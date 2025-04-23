CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

NYSE CF opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.78.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,350,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,804,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,299,000 after buying an additional 637,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,429,000 after acquiring an additional 543,876 shares during the last quarter. Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,247,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 435,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 357,531 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

