Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Stock Price

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OGE. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $33.46 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 60.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its stake in OGE Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 75,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

