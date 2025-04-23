Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

INGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Get Ingredion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.56 and a 200-day moving average of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $111.54 and a twelve month high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $1,361,392.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This trade represents a 24.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.