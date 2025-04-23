Brokerages Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target at $58.25

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPG. TD Cowen lowered their target price on TPG from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TPG news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $125,550.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,553,683.64. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,438,000 after purchasing an additional 162,107 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of TPG by 484.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,065,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,625,000 after buying an additional 2,541,013 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG by 10.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,656,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,921,000 after buying an additional 244,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,253,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,584,000 after acquiring an additional 683,572 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,243,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,001,000 after acquiring an additional 898,943 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TPG has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. Equities research analysts predict that TPG will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.82%.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

