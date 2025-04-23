Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$164.50.

CNR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$161.00 to C$159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$141.56 per share, with a total value of C$91,308.14. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

CNR opened at C$134.91 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$130.02 and a 52-week high of C$178.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$140.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$147.33. The company has a market cap of C$84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

