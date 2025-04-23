Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $199.72 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,247,426 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,282 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.30% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $199,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,316,695 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 166,785 shares during the period. First Washington CORP increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 351,117 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 47,776 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,453 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 407,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 61,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 9,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $102,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 543,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,964.75. This represents a 1.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,952.32. This trade represents a 68.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $243,095 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 3.9 %

CLF opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Glj Research lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

