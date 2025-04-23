Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,110,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $197,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,786.5% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 761,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,679,000 after acquiring an additional 721,230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $49,188,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.92%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $870,279.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,516. This trade represents a 24.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $254,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,173,098.17. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,459 shares of company stock worth $2,024,241 over the last three months. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

