Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WRBY. Roth Capital upgraded Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55. Warby Parker has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $28.68.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. This trade represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $657,783.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,562.72. The trade was a 53.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,651 shares of company stock worth $2,313,092 in the last ninety days. 26.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Warby Parker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

