Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Evergy has a 1-year low of $51.49 and a 1-year high of $70.30. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.05.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Evergy by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Evergy by 15,406.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 915,603 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

