Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $15.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TALO. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

NYSE:TALO opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 360.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 787.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 2,601.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Talos Energy by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth $98,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

