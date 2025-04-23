Susquehanna Lowers Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target to $24.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

NYSE TRN opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $629.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.30 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $288,051.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,486.58. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 142,660 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 17.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 599.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 4,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

