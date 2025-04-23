Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $64.73 and a 12 month high of $105.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.35.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,816.80. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 1,339.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 975.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

