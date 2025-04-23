GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 181.99 ($2.41) and traded as low as GBX 137.50 ($1.82). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 138.93 ($1.84), with a volume of 1,719,093 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on GlobalData from GBX 295 ($3.91) to GBX 300 ($3.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

GlobalData Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 160.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 181.99.

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. GlobalData had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 12.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlobalData Plc will post 9.6687774 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlobalData Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.58), for a total transaction of £3,900,000 ($5,167,616.27). 66.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

One Platform Model

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

