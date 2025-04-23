Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2,021.83 and traded as high as C$2,081.58. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at C$2,060.01, with a volume of 22,405 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FFH. Cormark boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2,600.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,196.43.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFH

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Fairfax Financial

The company has a market capitalization of C$33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2,021.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,949.24.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,056.06, for a total value of C$4,739,220.14. Also, Director Brian Johnston Porter bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2,104.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$210,488.00. Insiders have sold 6,642 shares of company stock worth $13,178,144 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.