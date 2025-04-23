Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RTO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:RTO opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44.
Rentokil Initial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rentokil Initial
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.