Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and traded as low as $6.65. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 249 shares changing hands.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Up 8.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

