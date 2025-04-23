FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 139.42 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.75). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.81), with a volume of 128,340 shares trading hands.

FRP Advisory Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £330.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 139.42.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

FRP Advisory Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

Insider Activity at FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

In other FRP Advisory Group news, insider David Chubb bought 22,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £31,790.69 ($42,123.61). 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

FRP provide solutions to create, preserve and recover value across a range of complex situations.

Specialising in forensics, corporate finance, debt, restructuring and financial advisory, we deliver strategic solutions across a broad range of situations. Our five pillar services complement each other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.