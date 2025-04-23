WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and traded as high as $34.58. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund shares last traded at $34.42, with a volume of 7,468 shares.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $75.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXJS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.