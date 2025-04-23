Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.21. Global Self Storage shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 22,113 shares changing hands.

Global Self Storage Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $58.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is 161.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 151,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 50,295 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Global Self Storage by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 459,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

