Cerillion (LON:CER) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,476.31 ($19.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,480 ($19.61). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 1,360 ($18.02), with a volume of 218,109 shares traded.

Cerillion Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,476.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,654.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £443.94 million, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Cerillion alerts:

Cerillion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $4.00. Cerillion’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About Cerillion

Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.

Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.