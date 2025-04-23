Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CAO Sells 160 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey William Karbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,040.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $954.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $897.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $544.25 and a 12-month high of $1,064.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Netflix by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in Netflix by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 143,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,070.65.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

