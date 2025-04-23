Insider Buying: Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Insider Buys 3,492 Shares of Stock

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Ruiz purchased 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$15.70 ($10.00) per share, with a total value of A$54,820.91 ($34,917.78).

Perpetual Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88.

Perpetual Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Perpetual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.03%.

Perpetual Company Profile

Perpetual Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

See Also

