Blackbaud (BLKB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Blackbaud to post earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $268.53 million for the quarter. Blackbaud has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.160-4.350 EPS.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.50). Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a positive return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $302.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.41 million. On average, analysts expect Blackbaud to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $88.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

