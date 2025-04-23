PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Pamela Pearl Kazeil Acquires 2,000 Shares

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pamela Pearl Kazeil bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,147.00.

Shares of PSK opened at C$23.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSK. CIBC decreased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.75.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.

