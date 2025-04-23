Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Price

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $111.28 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.14. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Capital World Investors raised its position in EOG Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,628,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after buying an additional 781,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,541,282,000 after acquiring an additional 234,067 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,719,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $701,036,000 after acquiring an additional 159,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $696,990,000 after purchasing an additional 365,115 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

