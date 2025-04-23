MiMedx Group (MDXG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $86.32 million for the quarter.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $92.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.42 million. On average, analysts expect MiMedx Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $984.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $32,396.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,496.04. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 54,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $430,762.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 440,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,004.42. The trade was a 11.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,312. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

