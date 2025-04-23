MiMedx Group (MDXG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $86.32 million for the quarter.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $92.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.42 million. On average, analysts expect MiMedx Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MiMedx Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $984.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03.
MDXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th.
About MiMedx Group
MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.
