SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Barclays

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $180.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SiTime from $270.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $130.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.35. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.98. SiTime has a twelve month low of $73.70 and a twelve month high of $268.18.

In other SiTime news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total value of $163,630.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,636,401.08. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $610,049.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,323,545. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,542 shares of company stock worth $978,713. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in SiTime by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at $4,418,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

