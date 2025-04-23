Insider Selling: Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL) Director Sells 27,278 Shares of Stock

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report) Director Richard Glenn Anderson sold 27,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$14,730.12.

Wilton Resources Trading Up 15.0 %

CVE:WIL opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65. Wilton Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$33.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.94.

About Wilton Resources

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

