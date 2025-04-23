Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.93.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reduced their price objective on Carisma Therapeutics from $12.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARM

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Up 11.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

CARM stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Carisma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $8.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of Carisma Therapeutics worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Carisma Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.