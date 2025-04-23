Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Price

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WRB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

NYSE WRB opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

