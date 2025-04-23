Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,352.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 242,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 226,001 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $8,980,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,110,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,248,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 216,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 157,015 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

