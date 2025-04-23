Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hippo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of HIPO opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $614.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.49. Hippo has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Hippo had a negative net margin of 37.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hippo will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hippo news, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 21,146 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $635,437.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,306. The trade was a 22.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $327,810.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 499,064 shares in the company, valued at $13,354,952.64. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,997 shares of company stock worth $1,469,538. Insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIPO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

